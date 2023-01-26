Sunshine to end the week before rain moves in to kick off next week

Good Morning Central Coast!

We are over halfway done with the week and getting closer and closer to a large pattern shift that will bring rain to the region by early next week. That will be a big change from the pattern that has set up over the past few weeks. High pressure settled in and made for a sunny stretch that we really needed on the heels of all the heavy rain.

While the high pressure is staying in place we can expect more sunshine for Thursday with some areas reaching the low 70s, most communities in the upper 60s. Chilly temps in the 30s are expected overnight.

Late this weekend a low pressure will surge south and bring clouds, and eventually rain onto the Central Coast. This will begin Sunday night and last into Monday morning.

Up to a quarter of an inch is possible, significantly less than the last few systems we have seen but still something to plan for.

Have a great day Central Coast!