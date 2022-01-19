Sunshine will be abundant over the next week

We got a little bit of rain over the last few days. A few places picked up several tenths of an inch but generally, the amounts were on the light side and January will be a rain deficit month of roughly 1-3 inches.

We can say this with some confidence because models are in agreement that no big storms are foreseeable at the moment.

Models favor a large ridge over The West steering the main storm path well to the north. As a result, we'll see more offshore wind events and dry weather for 10+ days.

While some weak offshore flow is already developing, some stronger events should take place Thursday and again Saturday. Locally I think Thursday could crank some local NE winds up to 15-25mph with higher gusts. Saturday could be a bit stronger with a trough working over the ridge to the east of us. We could see advisory level winds over 30-35mph, this is a time frame to watch if the wind is a concern. I think we'll see a lot more 70s in the extended forecast.

The offshore winds will likely weaken early next week for a little cooling.