Sunshine will close out the week before more rain moves in for the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast! We made it to Friday, there is some sunshine in the forecast but it isn't going to last. Some rain will return Saturday night into Sunday Morning.

As you head out the door this morning there is significant fog in the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County. This fog is making its way down the Salinas River Valley and causing some visibility concerns to start off the day.

Temps are also a bit chilly to start off the day. There is a frost advisory in place for the Santa Ynez valley through 8AM.

Conditions through the day will be dry and warmer overall with a few locations reaching the 60s by the afternoon. This is just a few degrees warmer than yesterday but about 10 degrees warmer than just two days ago. We may still be below normal temps for this time of the year but that is an improvement for sure!

This evening a low just offshore will push in marine stratus to make for a bit of a cloudy evening

Sunshine will return for a little while during the morning hours Saturday but clouds will quickly move in. A deepening marine layer will also bring in more morning fog and very isolated drizzle but there still should be a couple of hours of good sunshine in the morning before a cold front presses into the region. This will first bring some clouds but into the evening hours there is a chance for a few areas of light rain Saturday night.

Overnight into Sunday morning there will be a little bit of a break but the main chance for rain is in the morning Sunday when the main area of instability from the cold front presses into the region. This will move south slowly bringing up to a quarter inch of rain. As it moves south to the Santa Barbara County South Coast it will loose its energy quickly. Some of these areas will only see a few hundredths of an inch of accumulations.

Once that low moves south where will be a few hours with continued cloud cover into Sunday evening.

Next week will start off with sunshine and temps will warm a bit each day until Thursday. From that point onward there is some model indication that a strong system could move in and bring us more rain late next week.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!