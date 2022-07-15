Good morning Central Coast and happy Friday!

As we near the weekend there will be wonderful conditions, albeit hot in the interior valleys with temperatures upwards of 100 degrees for the next few days.

In those interior valleys the morning is starting off clear but as you head towards the coasts the marine layer influence begins. Along the Santa Barbara County south coast there is some dense marine fog, as well as in Western Santa Barbara County (mainly the Lompoc Valley) have low visibility as of 4AM Friday.

Over the next few hours more marine influence will move onto the coasts and limit visibility more.

Where the marine influence exists temperatures will be much more moderate than further inland. Highs along the coasts will reach the upper 60s, coastal valleys will reach the 70s and 80s while interiors will surge upwards of 100 degrees.

The same pattern is going to set up and stay put for a while. Triple digit heat in the interior valleys will stick around through the weekend. There may be some vey slight cooling early next week but highs near 100 are expected each day through the next 7 days.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!