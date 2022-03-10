Temperature trend looks flat near average into next week

The upper atmospheric flow has a trough to our east and an area of surface low pressure we call an "inside slider".

These types of systems produce windy and generally dry conditions like we experienced Thursday.

We'll see locally breezy conditions into the early evening then just some generalized E winds to 15 overnight and early Saturday before some SW flow picks up later Saturday.

Later Saturday night into Sunday a system moves thru NorCal, no rain for us but the system will bring some onshore flow and produce some occasional low clouds near the coast.

Temps look flat (70s inland and upper 60s and low 70s for the Southcoast and the coastal valleys with beaches in the 60s) thru the weekend. Monday could see some offshore flow before a weak cold front swings thru Tuesday. I think it lacks enough moisture for significant showers, more like isolated showers if any. But temps Tuesday and Wednesday could slip a little from Monday's low to mid 70s for many.

Beyond that the balance of the week looks quiet. Models continue to show a disappointing March for local rainfall.

There are a few frontal passages but even if you add up all the potential for 16 days the American GFS model doesn't even like .10" of rain accumulation.