Temperatures begin to drop starting Wednesday

Temperatures today were on the warmer side, even with the lingering fog in some of our coastal communities.

Tomorrow we will see cooler conditions across the Central Coast, and some lingering clouds in more places. Here's a look at what temperatures you can expect.

In Santa Barbara temperatures will reach a high of 67 with mostly cloudy skies.

In Lompoc, cloudy skies are expected, with a high of 66.

In Pismo Beach, a little colder, with a high of 59, with cloudy skies.

San Luis Obispo can expect a high of 66 with patchy clouds.

In Paso Robles the high will be 73, with some clouds throughout the day.

Cuyama will have a high of 78 tomorrow, with some clouds as well.

There is only one advisory in effect. There is a small craft advisory in effect through 3am tomorrow, but that should only impact you if you are getting out onto the water.

Here is your 7 day forecast!