Temperatures climb into the 80s, a rare sight in January

What season is it anyway? I am not sure the Central Coast knows, temperatures today will feel more like July than January.

A strong offshore wind push is keeping the region much warmer than normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures today will feel more like July than January, highs along the south coast are likely to reach the 80s today with sunny skies as well! pic.twitter.com/UXoeoxUs22 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 11, 2022

The great conditions we will see today will make for perfect beach weather, as long as you are careful around the water. While the surf is relatively calm at this point it will rise up significantly over the next few hours.

It is because of the waves headed our way that there is a *High Surf Advisory* in effect through 3:00 PM Wednesday for the western beaches where wave crests between 9 and 13 feet are expected. On the Southcoast, a *Beach Hazard Statement* has been issued due to dangerous rip current through 6:00 PM Wednesday.

Over the rest of the week, warm weather will last until Wednesday night when a decaying cold front will roll through dropping the temperatures once again. This will be a short dip with sunshine returning over the weekend and temperatures rising once again.

These summerlike temperatures will stick around for a little while longer but a cold front passing to our north Thursday will drop temperatures and add in more clouds. pic.twitter.com/WmrnQJuKLv — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 11, 2022

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast!