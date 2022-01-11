Watch
Temperatures climb into the 80s, a rare sight in January

Posted at 11:04 AM, Jan 11, 2022
What season is it anyway? I am not sure the Central Coast knows, temperatures today will feel more like July than January.
A strong offshore wind push is keeping the region much warmer than normal for this time of the year.

The great conditions we will see today will make for perfect beach weather, as long as you are careful around the water. While the surf is relatively calm at this point it will rise up significantly over the next few hours.
It is because of the waves headed our way that there is a *High Surf Advisory* in effect through 3:00 PM Wednesday for the western beaches where wave crests between 9 and 13 feet are expected. On the Southcoast, a *Beach Hazard Statement* has been issued due to dangerous rip current through 6:00 PM Wednesday.

Over the rest of the week, warm weather will last until Wednesday night when a decaying cold front will roll through dropping the temperatures once again. This will be a short dip with sunshine returning over the weekend and temperatures rising once again.

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast!

