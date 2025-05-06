Temperatures climb this week

We've had some gloomy sweater weather for the last few days, but you can start to expect sunny days to carry us out of the work week.

Tonight and tomorrow morning, expect low clouds that will clear up by the afternoon. Tomorrow, coastal communities will see highs in the low to mid-60s, and mid-60s to 70s for our inland areas.

You can expect those temperatures to climb as we continue into the week. We'll be touching 70s at the beaches and upper 80s inland.

Friday is looking to be the warmest day of the week.

Our warm temperature will be holding steady for most of the weekend, but don't get too used to it.

If you're looking forward to sunbathing this weekend, better get out there while you can because you'll start to notice the temperature drop beginning Sunday.

Have a great week, Central Coast!