Temperatures continue to cool as we near the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday fog and marine layer conditions are nearly identical to Wednesday morning with limited visibility over the beaches and some coastal valleys. When on the roads take a little extra caution near and within the marine layer as visibility can fall dramatically.

Thankfully the intense heat seen at the start of the week dissipated slightly as we moved through Wednesday and while it was still very warm in the interiors that was still a sizable cool down compared to previous high temperatures.

On Tuesday in Paso Robles the high reached 104 while Wednesday the heat peaked at 95. Admittedly still hot but much more comfortable, temperatures will continue to fall into the weekend.

Today highs in the interiors will still reach into the 90s the 70s in the coastal valleys and in the 60s (and a few 50s) at the beaches.

Sunday is forecast to be the coolest day of the week with many of the coastal valleys dropping below the 70's.

A system is hitting the Pacific North West and will aid in the increase of clouds, especially Thursday.

In adjacent areas, thunderstorms are dropping excessive rainfall unfortunately it is not in our area. Areas like San Diego, the Coachella valley and adjacent deserts are under a flood watch. The closest they will get to us is Big Bear.

After the cool down another warming trend looks to be on the horizon from Early next week through Labor Day.

Have a great day Central Coast!

