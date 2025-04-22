Temperatures continue to drop, before they pick up again next week

Hi Central Coast! Happy Earth Day!

Like Vivian told you this morning, temperatures are going to continue to drop this week, but that won't last long... temperatures are expected to pick right back up next week.

Here's a look at what we are expecting tomorrow, in your area!

In Santa Barbara it will be overcast tomorrow, with temperatures reaching a high of 63.

In Lompoc there will be clouds and fod, with a high of 60.

Santa Maria will be very similar, with temperatures reaching 61, with fog and cloudy conditions.

In Pismo Beach skies will be cloudy, with highs reaching 58.

San Luis Obispo can expect some cloudy conditions tomorrow with a high of 62.

In Paso Robles the high will be 70 with some overcast skies there as well.

In Santa Ynez you can expect a high of 70, with cloudy skies.

In Cambria the high will be 50 tomorrow with cloudy conditions.

In Morro Bay skies will be cloudy, with temperatures at a high of 53.

There are no watches or warnings to bring to your attention. Here is the 7 day forecast, where you can see those temperatures continue to drop, before Sunday when we see them begin to rise.