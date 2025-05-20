Temperatures continue to rise this week

It's a warm one today across the Central Coast, and unlike yesterday, strong winds came along with the heat today.

The heat advisory that went into effect yesterday is still in eff through Thursday night. It's impacting Northern San Luis Obispo County and the inland part of Santa Barbara County.

Wind speeds are also strong this afternoon, but are expected to mellow out as we get into the later part of tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Other advisories we are looking at, are two marine advisories. A Gale warning is still in effect in the darker purple area below, and in the lighter area, there is a small craft advisory. These are really only going to impact you if you are getting out on the water.

Temperature wise, the warmest conditions are expected across the Central Coast tomorrow and Thursday.

Here's what you can expect in your area tomorrow.

In Paso Robles highs will reach 97 degrees tomorrow with clear conditions.

86 is the high for tomorrow in San Luis Obispo, with clear conditions as well.

In Santa Maria you can expect a high of 81, with mostly clear skies.

Lompoc also looking forward to a high of 81 tomorrow with clear conditions.

In Santa Barbara the high will be 80 tomorrow.

Atascadero will see temperatures reach a high of 92 with clear skies.

In Morro Bay conditions will be mostly clear with a high of 72.

In Avila Beach the high will reach 81 tomorrow, with mostly clear skies.

Pismo Beach will have a high of 73, with mostly clear skies tomorrow afternoon.