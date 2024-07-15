Temperatures dip before returning to 100 inland later this week

Residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties can expect clear skies, except for some morning low clouds along the coasts.

A brief cooling trend will continue through Tuesday, bringing some relief, particularly to the inland areas. However, a warming trend starting Wednesday could lead to extreme heat in the interior regions by the weekend.

Short-Term Forecast

Tomorrow, Tuesday, we will see slightly more widespread low clouds in the morning. It will be the coolest day of the week as high pressure weakens, with the most noticeable drop in temperatures occurring across the interior of San Luis Obispo County.

By Wednesday, weather models indicate the upper high will begin to strengthen and push westward. This shift will initiate a warming trend expected to persist into the weekend, particularly affecting the interior regions. Coastal areas will continue to experience onshore flow, bringing morning low clouds to most coastal locations.

Long-Term Forecast (Thursday - Sunday)

As the week progresses, the upper high will continue to strengthen and move west, and by Saturday, it will be positioned over the southern Nevada/Utah border. This will cause maximum temperatures to rise by 1 to 3 degrees daily from Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, coastal and valley areas may cool slightly due to increased onshore flow, while the interior regions will experience another 1 to 2-degree increase.

Although some cooling is forecast for next Sunday, it is not expected to be significant. Onshore flow will maintain the night-through-morning low cloud pattern at beaches and near coastal valleys. However, the marine layer's depth will likely remain low, preventing significant penetration into inland valleys. Toward the end of the week, the onshore flow might be strong enough to keep some west-facing beaches cloudy throughout the day.

Stay informed and prepared for changing weather conditions as the week progresses, especially for those in interior areas who may face extreme heat by the weekend.

