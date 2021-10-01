Temperatures ended just shy of the triple digits in some coastal valleys Thursday and Friday will still be warm

As expected temperatures on the Central Coast took a big jump on Thursday with locally strong offshore winds developing late last night and lasting thru the morning for the coast, this drove some coastal valley temps into the 80s and even upper 90s in a few places.

SLO ended up just shy of 100 with 96 at the airport and 93 at Cal Poly, interestingly the record is 107 from just last year.

Interior temperatures also hit the 90s today.

Not a lot of change heading into Friday. I still like temperatures to be warm with more night and morning offshore winds for the Central Coast but perhaps not as strong or lasting as long so a little bit warmer but still well above average.

There are some disturbances working thru the jet to our north which will weaken the ridge a bit Saturday for some cooling. A low cuts off Sunday and Monday off the California coastline which will actually encourage more offshore flow as air goes from high pressure to low pressure and this should mean temps come back up Sunday.

Tuesday into the middle of next week temperatures cool more significantly as onshore flow resumes.

Today is the end of the California "Rain Year" and it will come as no surprise to most that it was not a good season. Rainfall locally was 5-10+ inches short of average.

Regionally shortages were also dramatic which leaves the entire state in a drought with the San Joaquin seeing the worse state of drought, "exceptional". The Central Coast is in an "extreme drought". The only good news is that there was no week-to-week worsening of conditions.

Lake levels continue to drop as well.