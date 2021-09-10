Temperatures hold firm but cool next week

The huge ridge of high pressure across The West let a small disturbance pass thru to the north of the Central Coast today and temperatures took a small step back.

While the huge arching ridge is moving off a smaller ridge from the Desert Southwest will be developing. This will keep inland temperatures near 100 and coastal valleys in the 70s and 80s with beaches in the 60s thru the weekend.

A larger pattern shift is still developing for the middle of next week that will not only cool the Central Coast but return many temperatures to slightly below average.

The heat advisory for the interior of both SLO and Santa Barbara counties will expire at 8pm, and it is not likely to get re-posted but interior temperatures will not be dramatically cooler than today (in fact they could be warmer).