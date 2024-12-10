Temperatures in the 60s and 70s along the Central Coast again today

Good morning! Temperatures and conditions today will be very similar to what we saw yesterday.

This morning there are a few things to note on the map, including two warnings we are keeping an eye on.

The first one is a Fire Weather Warning in the San Luis Obispo County Mountains. This means that conditions are dry, temperatures are warm, and fire could spread more easily in that area.

There is also a wind advisory in effect, but that is expected to clear by 9am this morning.

Here is a look at what today's weather looks like in your neck of the woods.

In Santa Barbara temperatures will reach a high of 69, which sunny skies.

In Lompoc the high is 68, and you can expect clear skies.

Today will have a high of 68 in Santa Maria, and skies will be clear.

In Pismo Beach there will be sunny skies, and a high of 62 degrees.

In San Luis Obispo the high is 72 with sunny conditions.

In Santa Ynez can expect a high of 72 with sunny skies.

In Paso Robles there will be lots of sun with a high of 67 degrees.

In Cuyama temperatures will reach 67 degrees.