Temperatures jumped Thursday and will stay warm into the weekend

Expect above-normal temperatures through the weekend, with highs peaking Friday and Saturday in the 70s.

Check out Thursday's highs:

The Southcoast may experience patchy dense fog in the morning, but the influence of offshore winds has already reduced most low cloud cover. Locally gusty offshore winds are possible through early next week. Skies will generally remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, and no rain is expected through the middle of next week but there are signs that as we near mid-month some activity is at least possible.

Tonight:

Offshore flow strengthens slightly overnight, again clearing out any low clouds across most areas with the possible exception of the SB Southcoast. Clear skies will dominate, with high pressure supporting additional warming for Friday.

Friday:

Offshore flow increases and winds may gust 15-25 mph in typical canyon and mountain passes. High-pressure building over Northern California will lead to widespread warming, particularly across the valleys and foothills. Coastal areas will see a smaller temperature increase due to their proximity to the ocean.

Winds: Moderate offshore winds, with gusts possible in canyon areas, though advisory-level winds are unlikely. Temperatures: Coastal areas in the low to mid-70s, a few isolated 80s are not out of the question.

Offshore winds may strengthen, with a higher chance of gusts reaching advisory levels (35-45 mph) in localized areas.

Winds: Advisory-level gusts are possible in prone areas, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures: Similar to Friday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Long Term (Sunday - Next Week):