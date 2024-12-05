Temperatures jumped Thursday and will stay warm into the weekend

Expect above-normal temperatures through the weekend, with highs peaking Friday and Saturday in the 70s.
Check out Thursday's highs:
The Southcoast may experience patchy dense fog in the morning, but the influence of offshore winds has already reduced most low cloud cover. Locally gusty offshore winds are possible through early next week. Skies will generally remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, and no rain is expected through the middle of next week but there are signs that as we near mid-month some activity is at least possible.
- Tonight:
Offshore flow strengthens slightly overnight, again clearing out any low clouds across most areas with the possible exception of the SB Southcoast. Clear skies will dominate, with high pressure supporting additional warming for Friday.
- Friday:
Offshore flow increases and winds may gust 15-25 mph in typical canyon and mountain passes. High-pressure building over Northern California will lead to widespread warming, particularly across the valleys and foothills. Coastal areas will see a smaller temperature increase due to their proximity to the ocean.
- Winds: Moderate offshore winds, with gusts possible in canyon areas, though advisory-level winds are unlikely.
- Temperatures: Coastal areas in the low to mid-70s, a few isolated 80s are not out of the question.
- Saturday:
Offshore winds may strengthen, with a higher chance of gusts reaching advisory levels (35-45 mph) in localized areas.
- Winds: Advisory-level gusts are possible in prone areas, especially during the morning hours.
- Temperatures: Similar to Friday, with highs in the mid-70s.
Long Term (Sunday - Next Week):
- Sunday:
A trough approaching the Pacific Northwest will shift the offshore flow to a weak onshore pattern, particularly along the Central Coast. This change could reintroduce some low clouds and fog during the morning hours, especially near the beaches. Temperatures will begin to cool slightly across the region.
- Winds: Weak onshore breezes developing in the afternoon.
- Temperatures: Coastal highs in the mid-60s to low 70s, with inland areas in the mid-70s.
- Monday and Tuesday:
Offshore flow is expected to return as a trough moves down the California-Nevada border. Monday will likely feature more north-northeast winds, with Tuesday seeing the strongest offshore event. Gusts in wind-prone areas could reach advisory levels once again. Despite the offshore flow, cooler air will limit daytime highs, particularly inland.
- Winds: Breezy, with stronger gusts in the mountains and passes, especially on Tuesday morning.
- Temperatures: Coastal highs in the upper 60s, inland areas in the low to 70s.
- Beyond Tuesday:
Dry conditions persist, with no rain in sight through the middle of next week. A slight warming trend is possible late in the week as offshore conditions subside and high-pressure rebuilds. But late next week some models are opening the door to potential activity beginning somewhere around the 13th to 15th. The strength of those potential systems is in question but it is at least a glimmer of hope for those hoping for some rainfall.