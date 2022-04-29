Temperatures on the rise heading into the weekend

Happy Friday Central Coast! It has been a bit of a chilly week for many in our region as temperatures continued to fall day after day. The good news is that that pattern is shifting today as we move into the weekend.

Happy Friday Central Coast! We made it to the end of the week, and the end of that week long cool down. Sunny skies and some warming return today and Saturday but will loose steam after that. Ill heave full details on your forecast this morning from 5-7am on KSBY6! pic.twitter.com/nz8J6O1AqQ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 29, 2022

The onshore winds that have been persistent for the past 72 hours or so have mainly reversed as the system they were associated in the pacific northwest shifts inland. That change has eaten away at the marine layer and the low lying clouds. Friday morning will start off much clearer than previous days although some light fog is still possible in western Santa Barbara county.

There are still some wind gusts although those too are weaning.

Temperature wise today will be warmer and sunnier than previous days. Across the beaches temperatures will warm 2-4 degrees as compared to yesterday, interior valleys could warm up to 12 degrees today.

The slight warming trend will continue into Saturday laying the groundwork for that to be the warmest day of the forecast. More warming will push high temperatures 4-8 degrees above normal for most locations. Many interior valleys will climb back into the 80s.

Sunday the slight warm up will loose steam as a little system pushes inland in northern California, here on the central coast that will likely bring more advisory wind gusts along the Santa Barbara county South Coast and some added marine layer elsewhere. Winds will shift onshore and bring temperatures back down to normal.

As next week kicks off temperatures will stick around normal with some onshore flow developing. sunshine will still be possible for many but lots of onshore flow is hinting at a "May Grey" pattern lasting into next week. Even farther into the extend forecast we are still lacking any substantial chances for rain although a few passing cold fronts will keep us on the chilly side for many days.

Have a great Friday and Weekend ahead!