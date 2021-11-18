Temperatures plummet Thursday head of slim rain chance Friday morning

As you head out the door Thursday it may be best to grab an extra layer as the whole coast will start the morning on a cool note. Abundant cloud cover will help to hinder much of the fog brought into coastal valleys through the morning hours.

Alongside the cloudy conditions, much cooler temperatures will make it feel more seasonal across the Central Coast. In the early morning, hours temperatures were over 10 degrees cooler than at the same time 24 hours before.

For Thursday temperatures will stay near normal for this time of the year but that will feel like a far cry from the record high temperatures

seen last week.

Temperatures that will feel much more seasonal over the next few days alongside a very slim chance for rain that will move into the Central Coast overnight Thursday into Friday. Most models are showing the front moving through only bringing added cloud cover but depending on how strong the front becomes as it nears the coast some lingering drizzle could be felt especially in the northwestern-most portions of San Luis Obispo County. Unfortunately, this is only a slim chance.

Once the front passes cool conditions will continue through most of Saturday when a high-pressure system will near northern California turning winds offshore warming conditions and clearing skies.

Have a great Thursday!