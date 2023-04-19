Temperatures set to increase quickly, but so will the winds

Good morning Central Coast and happy Wednesday!

Things are looking a little different this morning than we have seen in recent mornings. Winds have shifted and the marine layer has pushed offshore, all this to say there are clear conditions across the region so morning fog will not be a concern to start of the day!

The Central Coast has experienced a cold spring. For many, we haven’t even had long runs in the 70s and so far there have only been a few rare 80-degree days. This will change for a few days in this short-term forecast as a ridge of high pressure replaces a cold trough that has been in the area since Sunday.

Right now that trough is still sitting right on top of us, but it starts to slide east on Wednesday, and the ridge axis crests Friday. So, today will likely be the last of the cool air until we get into next week when temps sag again.

Wednesday is a transition day with many highs still in the 60s and lower 70s before more 70s are commonplace Thursday. Friday 70s and some low 80s are likely. Inland areas will still see some potential for 80s Saturday before temps start easing off as the high-pressure ridge moves on.

Yesterday models began to show more upper-level riding over The West in the 8-14 day forecast.

This would mean not only a dry forecast but also potentially near or above average which has again flipped one part of the 8-14 day outlook. In spring with progressive weather patterns the 8-14 day timeframe can flip back and forth like this. Later spring into early fall the weather patterns are far less progressive.

Have a great day Central Coast!