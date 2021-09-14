Temperatures slowly slide much of the week to below average

A trough of low pressure is moving our of the region however a weaker trough looks to linger much of the week, this will keep the onshore flow going. Night and morning marine clouds with afternoon clearing for most will be the order of the week.

Highs will range from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s and 80s in the coastal valleys with 90s cooling into the 80s this week inland.

Overnight lows will also cool for the interior and some nights will feature lows in the 50s with some scattered 40s.

Late this week a deeper trough carves out a position over The West for additional cooling into the coming weekend.

Outside of the temperature trend, there is a beach hazards statement for some long period south swells at the west-facing beaches of the Central Coast thru Wednesday.