Temperatures stay steady through the week while winds shift daily

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the day it is another clear one, for the vast majority of the Central Coast we will have a clear start to the day but the marine layer is sitting just offshore. There is a chance that some of the Central Coast's western beaches see a little bit of fog as the layer moves closer to shore.

There will be a little bit more cloud cover filtering in across the region today bringing a few areas of scattered cumulus clouds today. This will not impact us much other than as a great day to spot shapes in the clouds.

Last week the Central Coast rode the weather roller coaster experiencing temps hitting 100 in SLO and 97 in Morro Bay. Yesterday Paso Robles woke up to 34 degrees and a frost advisory. While it is still chilly this morning there is no frost advisory this morning thanks to slightly higher (although still chilly) morning temps.

The Central Coast forecast this week doesn't look dramatically different day-to-day.

Night and morning offshore winds with afternoon onshore winds. The afternoon onshore winds look to be about 10-20 with gusts to 25 mph for the next several days.

In the afternoon a front sweeps thru NorCal and the NW breeze should mix out any low clouds. Wednesday looks more clear to start but not all that different in terms of high temperatures.

The forecast will see a series of low-pressure systems passing to our north with the related cold fronts sling-shotting down the coastline.

Generally, the Central Coast is just too far away from the dynamics for much in the way of precipitation. This progressive pattern however should keep temps mild for the next 10 days or so.

Have a great day Central Coast!

