Temperatures to stay in the 70s though much of the forecast despite passing cold fronts

Happy Friday Central Coast!

As we near the weekend offshore winds return and will bring in perfect sunny skies and mid conditions. You couldn't ask for a better weekend so get outside and enjoy it.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the 70s across most of the interiors and mid 60 on the coasts.

Heading into the weekend good conditions continue

Temperatures in the interiors will climb into the mid 70s for many. Sunday may start with some patchy dense fog but sunshine will return into Monday. The rest of the week will feature a few disturbances that could bring some clouds by late week.

Next week looks to stay mild and sunny with most days in the mid 70s.

Have a great week Central Coast!