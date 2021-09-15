Temperatures will continue to sag

Night and morning marine clouds are nothing new for the Central Coast the question this time of year is generally how far inland the cooling influence of the marine layer can reach.

Cold air is denser and likes to hug the coast, the cooling influence can get inland if there is enough wind flow or upper-level features which allow the depth of the marine layer to be deep enough to get over the local topography.

We'll get exactly that over the next several days, right now there is onshore flow but the addition of a deeper trough will bring cooler air inland. Temps will sag to below-average conditions inland and at the coast. The coastal differences are not dramatic as marine influence has already been in place.

The Beach Hazards Statement is still in place thru late Wednesday for 6-9ft long period south swells.