Temperatures will cool going into this weekend

A wind advisory is in effect through tomorrow along our South Coast, and we are expecting some slightly cooler temperatures coming our way through this weekend.

Our interior valleys will see the most notable drop in temperatures over the next few days, which will be a nice break from the triple digit heat some areas saw yesterday.

To begin your day today, a little on the cooler side, but as the sun begins to rise temperatures will be comfortable across the Central Coast.

There is only one advisory to bring to your attention, which is a Wind Advisory along our South coast. We can expect wind speeds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph, with potential for gusts to reach 45 mph. This advisory will remain in effect through 9am tomorrow morning.

Temperature wise today, highs will be lower than what we saw yesterday.

In Paso Robles the high will be 92 degrees today, with clear conditions.

In Atascadero you can expect a high of 86 degrees.

Lompoc is looking forward to a high of 67 today.

In Santa Barbara temperatures will reach a high of 73.

Santa Ynez will see a high of 82 today.

Arroyo Grande will see temperatures in the low 70's with a high of 72.

San Luis Obispo will see a high of 77 today.

