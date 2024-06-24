Temperatures will slowly drop this workweek as a cooling trend approaches the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! High pressure dominated the region this weekend. The coastal valleys were also issued a Heat Advisory with warmer temps taking over much of the Central Coast. There will be a gradual cooling trend for the upcoming work week, mainly for communities closer to the coast.

Weather headlines:

-Dangerously hot weather will continue to occur for communities away from the coast as high pressure aloft remains in place across much of southern California.

-There will be a gradual cooling trend over various locations of the Central Coast during the upcoming workweek.

Extended forecast:

Temperatures within the coastal margin have warmed significantly on Sunday compared to yesterday due to the marine layer being disrupted by mid-level moisture and associated clouds.

Moderate to high heat impacts will continue through Sunday evening for communities away from the immediate coast.

The Heat Advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Excessive Heat Warning for Santa Barbara County's interior mountains also ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A reorientation of the flow aloft to the southwest to west and departure of mid-level moisture should support increased and breezy onshore winds Monday into Tuesday, supporting the aforementioned cooling trend that will be most notable in our Central Coast beaches and coastal valleys.

The marine layer may struggle to form clouds for a day or two in Ventura and Southern Santa Barbara Counties. In areas where low clouds do form, patchy dense fog will be possible through at least Monday as the ridge aloft keeps a shallow marine layer in place.

High Temperatures for Monday:

Coastal Valleys will have high temps in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, while the Santa Ynez Valley will range in the 90s.

Interior Valleys will have high temps in the 90s and 100s.

Beaches will have high temps in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

As the marine layer makes its return to the Central Coast, we are expecting to see night-to-morning low clouds and fog for the early half of the workweek along the beaches and some coastal valleys. The marine layer should bring some relief from the heat to communities near the coast.

Have a great day, Central Coast!