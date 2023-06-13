Temps again on the cool side with some weekend warming likely

Onshore flow again dominates the Central Coast and it will continue to keep temperatures cooler than average until later this week.

A broad area of low pressure is stubborn in the region leading to night and morning clouds with afternoon clearing.

There is decent thunderstorm activity across the higher elevations of The Sierra and our area is not at risk of that. There is a small chance later Wednesday into Thursday of some development in Ventura County, and in my mind if that is possible so close to us…I always monitor it but I think the risk is minor at best.

In terms of temperatures and conditions, with the marine influence mentioned earlier: 60s at beaches and 60s and 70s in coastal valleys with 70s in the interior valleys for Wednesday. Temps may dip a bit Thursday and recover a bit Friday.

The weekend will be about the same at beaches and near coastal valleys but could warm into the mid-80s Friday and Saturday before letting off to close the weekend. Those kinds of temp inland are near average (for a change).

If we are looking into the beginning of next week we’ll see slightly below-average temperatures continue with more marine clouds around with onshore flow dominating again.