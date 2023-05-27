Temps are expected to stay on the cooler side this Memorial Day weekend

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

This afternoon we are expected to get a quick break from the cooler temperatures, due to a low-pressure trough that passed through the California region on Friday night, but that is all expected to change on Sunday.

We are going to see temperatures cool down tomorrow, as a second trough system will be approaching our area. This will cause temperatures to stay cool, while it will dense the marine layer across the coast.

The north coast region will see lower temps on Sunday evening ranging between the low to mid-50s.

Over on the south coast region, there will be highs in the low to mid-60s, and low temps staying in the low to mid-50s.

Coastal beaches will see cooler temps tomorrow! While the interiors will see the warmest temps it's not quite what we are used to with the unofficial start to summer.

We will continue to see plenty of fog across the Central Coast as we continue through the Memorial Day Weekend, with light wind speeds in some areas moving up to 15 mph.

Temps will be cooler than average as we head into the upcoming work week, and some light rain and drizzle will be present along the coast and valleys in our region.

If you're planning to head out of town and get away from the May Gray weather along the Central Coast, areas such as Bakersfield, Fresno, Palm Springs, and Sacramento will have warmer temps that feel a lot like summer!

Have a great Saturday!