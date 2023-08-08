Temps are falling slightly as rain gears up to move into the region

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Tuesday marine layer fog is the name of the game. The marine layer is very "text book" and limiting visibility across all coastal valleys and beaches.

The marine layer is surging onshore so strongly that there is some light drizzle across many coastal valleys this morning. Just something to be aware of.

Temps today are falling once again widening the gap from the triple digit heat felt in the interior valleys this weekend.

Looking into the extended forecast it is going to be an interesting week, the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene will make a turn towards Baja California and thus will bring a swath of moisture to SoCal. For us that means some slight chances for rain.

A lot of high cloud cover will be associated with the surge and mid-level moisture. I think the best chance of rainfall is at higher elevations but some could drift into populated areas due to steering winds. Some mountain areas could see up to .50", most should see far less and many won't get any rain.

The weakening of the ridge of high pressure over The West will allow temperatures to be on the cooler side most of this week. I think some building high pressure for next weekend we'll push interior temperatures back into the low to mid-90s. For most of this week, we'll see temperatures in the interior in the mid-80s with coastal valleys in the 70s and beaches in the 60s.

Have a great day Central Coast!