Temps are on the rise, along with winds into the weekend

Good morning Central Coast and happy Thursday!

Once again we are kicking off the morning with clear skies and gusty winds. This is good news for visibility on the roads but those driving high profile vehicles should be cautious.

A ridge of high pressure is quickly building over the Central Coast and this change in pressure will drive offshore winds for coastal valleys and beaches and temps respond by rising over the next couple of days.

Thursday and Friday will see beach temps likely hit the mid-70s with coastal valleys in the 70s and lower 80s. Inland valleys will be in the 70s likely Thursday but warm into the low 80s Friday and potentially mid-80s Saturday.

Temps will ease off Sunday into early next week at the coast as the ridge of high-pressure responsible slides east.

At the coast marine influence returns and most temps slide back into the 60s and lower 70s. Inland temps will also back off, but by less and highs will still hover around the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great day Central Coast!