Temps are set to plunge, especially in the warmest places the last few days

This week we've generally seen warm conditions, away from the beaches. Coastal valleys have been in the 80s and 90s thus far with inland valleys in the 90s and low 100s. That is all coming to an end Friday.

Already marine clouds are making a comeback at the coastline, and afternoon temps Thursday are already a little lower than yesterday. I expected this minor drop today with the larger drop coming Friday.

The reason the larger drop happens Friday is that a strong trough in the jet stream is not here yet.

A surge of cooler air with more breeze to push it inland all arrives Friday.

In fact, the afternoons and early evenings thru the weekend all look breezy with NW winds 15-25mph with higher local gusts likely. The trough will deepen the marine influence allowing the cooler and more dense air to make it inland.

Skies will be partly cloudy thru the weekend outside of night and morning low clouds, and those low clouds at the beaches could include some occasional pockets of mist/drizzle.

Inland temps fall all the way back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday and are only slightly warmer Sunday. Coastal valleys will be in the 60s and beaches in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Coastal valleys look to warm back into the mid-70s for the warmer locations Sunday as the trough pulls out.

Next week there will be some re-building of ridge conditions for The West. Local inland temps warm back into the 95-100 range for the week while coastal valleys return to 70s to mid-80s with beaches in the 60s and lower 70s. To generalize, slightly above average.

If we want to extend our outlook beyond 7 days, the Climate Prediction Center likes warm and dry conditions for the 8-14 day outlook and I see no reason to disagree with that.