Temps are set to rise the second half of the week when the storm finally leaves the region

Our 2-day rain event is essentially over (it is still raining in NorCal). The local rainfall ranged from lighter amounts to as much as 4" in the mountains of SW Santa Barbara county.

Santa Maria also did well, getting more than 1.75" of rain yesterday alone smashing a record for rainfall for the date. That amount actually cut into the seasonal shortage significantly. The rain season ends at the end of the month and the new season begins Oct. 1. Heavy rain late in the rain season here is very rare.

Even though Santa Maria did very well, other places like Santa Barbara and Paso Robles didn't see much change and SLO got less than an inch and the shortage there is still significant.

Moving on from the rain. Night and morning low clouds and fog are possible at the coast and the interior otherwise more afternoon sunshine is on the way Wednesday.

60s at beaches with mostly 70s elsewhere Wednesday but warming continues Thursday thru the weekend. Ultimately, mid-90s return inland while coastal valleys top in the upper 70s and low 80s over the weekend with beaches also experiencing some minor warming.