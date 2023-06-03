Temps are staying relatively mild this weekend along the Central Coast

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

While some areas along the Central Coast got a small break from “June Gloom” this weekend, things may take a quick turn in temps for the upcoming work week.

Today, we are going to be seeing a high-pressure aloft that will bring a warming trend with less marine layer.

A weak upper-level low-pressure system will bring slight cooling throughout some regions in our area on Sunday.

Most areas should still be moderately clear on Sunday afternoon, but places within a few miles of the coast will remain cloudy through the day.

Our 7-day forecast shows that our interiors, like Paso Robles, will see a slight drop in temps, but will rise up to the 80s next weekend.

Meanwhile, our coastal valleys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria will stay in the mid-60s next week.

This upcoming Monday, a stronger low-pressure system will bring much cooler weather through the midweek, along with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into Tuesday.

If you have plans to head out of the Central Coast on Sunday and are looking for areas with warmer temps, Bakersfield, Fresno, Palm Springs, and Sacramento will feel a lot less like “June Gloom”.

Have a wonderful Saturday! Be sure to download KSBY's Microclimate Weather App for all the latest weather headlines.

