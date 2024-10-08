Temps are still warmer than average inland but all alerts have been dropped

Inland valleys will continue to bask in above-average temperatures through Friday. But if you're looking for a break from the heat, head to the coast. Temperatures there will be closer to normal.

Coastal Low Clouds and Fog

We'll see more low clouds and fog along the coast, especially during the night and morning hours. This is due to a layer of marine air that's hugging the coastline. While it might make for a gloomy start to the day in some spots, it's actually helping to keep things cool and comfortable in contrast to the interior.

Already temps took a significant dip today as the ridge of high pressure slid east. Wednesday and Thursday don't offer much change. Inland temps may dip a degree or two but not much.

A Peek at the Weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, we expect a slight shift in the weather pattern. A weak ridge of high pressure will bring a few clouds our way on Thursday, but temperatures will remain fairly steady.

By the weekend, a trough of low pressure will start to nudge in, bringing a gradual cooldown and a chance of below-normal temperatures by Sunday. This means a taste of fall might be in the air, especially for inland areas. And by fall, I mean 80s. Inland temps are still pretty warm on average inland thru the middle of the month of October.

