Temps begin a cooldown into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Friday!

To kick off the morning there is more marine influence continuing to temper conditions across our coastal valleys and beaches.

Temps today will drop slightly, as compared to earlier this week. Still 90s are expected.

Saturday should see temperatures in the interior slide a little bit. Additional minor cooling will likely take place Sunday as well. The large Ridge of high pressure over the West is weakening with some shortwave troughs working through the Pacific Northwest.

This will increase the depth of marine cooling especially as we get into early next week. Everyone will cool but inland temperatures will see the most dramatic change. Beach and coastal valley temperatures will drop into the 60s.

To our east there is still some occasional thunderstorm activity in the deserts and higher elevations. This looks to continue in an on and off fashion through the weekend and into next week, but the local potential is very low if not zero.

Have a great day!