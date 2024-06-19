Temps begin to warm and interior areas have mini-heatwave this weekend

The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will experience near-normal temperatures through Thursday, thanks to an onshore flow bringing overnight low clouds and fog to coastal and valley areas.

As the week progresses, temperatures will warm up, with above-normal temperatures expected across the valleys and mountains starting Friday.

Residents inland should prepare for dangerously hot weather over the weekend. The hot conditions are due to a large high-pressure system moving in from the east, which will bring significantly warmer weather.

Strong winds are also expected, particularly in the Santa Ynez Mountains and the southwestern coast of Santa Barbara County. A wind advisory is in effect until 3 AM PDT for these areas, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 mph. Residents and travelers should be cautious of hazardous conditions due to these strong winds.

By Friday, the weather pattern will shift, and a warming trend will begin. Temperatures in the valleys, mountains, and deserts will rise significantly, with the potential for dangerously hot conditions in the interior regions over the weekend. Beaches will stay cool due to the marine layer, but the overall trend will be towards warmer weather.

The heatwave is expected to continue into early next week, with temperatures likely remaining above normal away from the beaches. Residents should stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat.

