Temps beginning to warm up, triple digits expected over the weekend for the interiors

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the day there is some cloud cover lingering across the region, that will not be too much of an issue this morning but will help to moderate temperatures through the day today.

Those in the interior valleys should enjoy the marine influence though, high pressure is on the way and will banish the clouds from the interior valleys and heat temps up significantly.

Highs at the beaches Wednesday look to stay in the 60s with coastal valleys in the 70s and the interior valleys in the 80s. Early clouds are possible in most populated areas but should clear.

Significant changes begin on Thursday in the interior with daytime highs jumping into the 90s with upper 90s and triple digits on the way Friday through Sunday before temperatures back off early next week.

There will be some warming of temperatures in coastal valleys and beaches but there will still be marine influence so those changes will be minor in most places. Coastal valleys should push into the 80s during this time frame but beaches likely remain in the 60s with a few low 70s.

The reason for the change is we will be replacing a trough of low pressure over California with a large Ridge of high pressure. The hot weather looks to be temporary with another trough developing early next week. Yes, this means the July 4th weather will be cooler than the weekend weather.

A trough generally means onshore flow and some cloud cover however for fireworks the base of that cloud deck is important. Right now it appears that if there are clouds the evening of July 4th that base would be high enough to allow good visibility of fireworks underneath any potential clouds. It is a little early for a cloud cover forecast a week out so I do expect some massaging of the details. So stay tuned.

Have a great day Central Coast!