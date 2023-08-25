Temps climb into the weekend, triple digits on the way

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is significant cloud cover and dense fog across much of the region.

This will not impact the morning commute too severely, that being said it will limit heating, much more comfortable morning conditions are expected.

Today coastal valleys look to be in the 70s to about 80 degrees with interior temperatures in the lower 90s.

Saturday we'll see temperatures bump a few degrees up from Friday's daytime highs but Sunday we'll see 80s and potentially 90s in the coastal valleys while interior temperatures return to the triple digits.

Triple-digit heat inland looks likely through at least the first half of next week. In fact, highs 100-106 are possible and heat advisories may be needed. Coastal valleys will teach to see temperatures generally in the 80s for the first half of next week while beaches will be in the 60s and 70s.

Currently there's a trough of low pressure sitting off of the West Coast which is keeping the marine layer deep enough to cool the interior. Over the course of the weekend that trough migrates to the north while high pressure backs in from the four corners region of the desert southwest. That feature will continue through the first half of next week and it'll be the reason temperatures will be above average.

The 8 to 14 day outlook from the climate prediction center calls for warmer than average daytime highs with some reason to continue to watch the summer monsoon to the east for potential rain opportunities especially in eastern California and higher elevations.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!