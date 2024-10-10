Temps cool for the weekend

I expect a gradual cool-down over the next week, with temperatures eventually dipping below normal for this time of year.

Thursday saw mostly sunny skies inland, with temperatures climbing a few degrees above normal. However, those pesky low clouds and fog stuck around near the coast, keeping things a bit cooler there.

Expect much of the same on Friday. High clouds will drift in from the west, adding a bit of variety to the sky.

Weekend and Beyond: Cooling Trend Takes Hold

The weekend brings a change, with a gradual cooling trend setting in. This will be most noticeable inland, where temperatures will steadily drop, eventually falling below normal by Monday. Coastal areas will see less of a change, but the persistent low clouds and fog will keep temperatures from getting too warm.

Gusty Winds Possible

Along with the cooler temperatures, we could see some gusty winds develop, especially in southern Santa Barbara County and along the I-5 corridor. This is due to a low-pressure system moving through the region.

Looking Ahead: A Hint of Rain?

By the middle of next week, there's even a slight chance of light rain for areas just north of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. We'll be keeping a close eye on this and will bring you updates as we get closer.

Technical Details

For those interested in the why behind the weather, here's a little more detail: An upper-level high-pressure system is currently dominating our weather, bringing the warm temperatures. However, this high will gradually give way to a series of troughs (areas of low pressure) moving in from the Pacific. These troughs will bring cooler air and increased chances for clouds and wind.

