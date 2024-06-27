Temps cool into the weekend but hot weather returns inland for next week

Residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties can expect slightly cooler weather today and Friday as high pressure weakens. Gusty northwest winds will affect southwestern Santa Barbara County tonight. Coastal areas will see more widespread low clouds and fog during the night and morning through Friday. However, warmer weather is anticipated over the weekend and into early next week as high-pressure returns, bringing above-normal temperatures that may continue through the week.

Short-Term Forecast (Today - Saturday)

Tonight and Friday: The northwest winds will pick up again tonight, bringing gusty conditions to southwestern Santa Barbara County. A wind advisory is in place until 3am for winds 20-30 mph gusting to 45mph.

Low clouds will become more widespread, affecting most coastal areas and potentially pushing into the lower valleys. Expect a few degrees of cooling in most areas on Friday, especially near the coast where clouds may linger into the afternoon.

Saturday: Temperatures will begin to rise again as high pressure rebuilds over the region. Low clouds and fog will return to coastal and some lower valley areas during the night and morning but should clear quickly. The valleys will see the most significant warming, with high temperatures potentially reaching well into the 90s.

Long-Term Forecast (Sunday - Wednesday)

Sunday: The warming trend continues as high pressure strengthens. The marine layer will become shallower, limiting low clouds to areas within a few miles of the coast. Inland areas, particularly the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County, could see temperatures exceed 100 degrees. Gusty winds are expected in southwestern Santa Barbara County during the night.

Monday to Wednesday: The weather pattern will remain relatively stable, with minor changes in temperatures and low cloud coverage. Temperatures will stay above normal, and the interior regions could experience very hot conditions by Wednesday.

