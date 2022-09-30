Temps cool into the weekend, slight warming for next week

Good Morning Central Coast! We have almost made it to the weekend, here is what we have going in our forecast for today.

Thanks to the low pressure sitting to our north, more onshore winds are pushing through the region and pulling in more marine influence. This morning that means widespread fog throughout the region.

You may need to take it slow on roadways with limited visibilities through the morning hours.

As we move into the daytime today temps will continue their cooling trend. Highs in the interiors have cooled about 10 degrees since mid week putting highs in the upper 80s today. Coastal valleys will be in the 70s and beaches back in the 60s.

The low pressure sitting in the Pacific Northwest will linger through the weekend and will slowly move east by the start of next week. This will bring some high pressure into the region in its wake and begin a slow warming trend in our region.

The warming will be most felt in the interior valleys where they will get back to the 90s, elsewhere a few degrees of warming is expected.

Have a great day Central Coast!