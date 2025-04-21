Temps cool this week with a stronger onshore push

The Central Coast is experiencing a shift in weather today as onshore flow strengthens, ushering in a cooling trend that will continue through Friday. Expect a persistent presence of low clouds and fog each night and morning, which will likely be slow to clear from the beaches during the day.

Already this afternoon, we saw the influence of a developing trough off the West Coast, which is enhancing the push of air from the Pacific. This strengthening onshore flow is bringing more clouds inland along the Central Coast.

As the week progresses, this onshore flow will become even more established. Low clouds and fog will become increasingly entrenched tonight and into Tuesday morning.

The marine layer, the blanket of cool, moist air coming off the ocean, is deepening, which will not only keep temperatures below normal but also increase the chances for patchy drizzle, particularly late at night and in the early morning hours towards mid-week.

While the coast will remain cool and often cloudy, interior portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see gusty onshore winds developing during the afternoon and evening periods later in the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there's some uncertainty in the long-range forecast. However, current indications suggest that a warming trend may develop, bringing milder conditions back to the Central Coast. We'll continue to monitor the models for more precise details as the weekend approaches.

