Temps coolest Thursday before some weekend warming

Wednesday started with areas of low clouds followed by filtered sunshine in the afternoon producing a mild day for most of the area.

Thursday will likely see even more morning cloud cover, and not just at the coast. An upper-level trough moving thru the state will deepen the marine influence and allow the cool and more dense air inland. Those morning clouds will burn off or mix out as NW winds look to be strong at 20-30mph in the afternoon.

Winds turn more northerly for the weekend and temps increase a bit but also cool early next week, none of the chances produce extreme heat or cold.

After showing some potential in the extended forecast the GFS model has joined the larger group of models that are not optimistic about early May rain. But a series of cold fronts passing to the north should ensure generally mild temperatures.