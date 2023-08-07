Temps dial back this week inland as parts of California could see rain

The triple-digit heat of the weekend is beginning to break quickly for interior areas. At the coast, some stubborn low clouds also produced cooler weather to start the work week.

It's an interesting weather week in that parts of California could see some rain or even scattered thunderstorms. This potential comes from the leftovers of former tropical storm Eugene which is now a post-tropical cyclone.

It's not the core of that former tropical storm headed our direction, but the moisture associated with it will push into Southern California between Tuesday and Thursday.

A lot of high cloud cover will be associated with the surge and mid-level moisture. I think the best chance of rainfall is actually to our S&E however we are close enough to watch this for some isolated potential, but I think the chances of that locally are about 10 maybe 20%.

The weakening of the ridge of high pressure over The West will allow temperatures to be on the cooler side most of this week. I think some building high pressure for next weekend we'll push interior temperatures back into the low to mid-90s. For most of this week, we'll see temperatures in the interior in the mid-80s with coastal valleys in the 70s and beaches in the 60s.