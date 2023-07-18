Temps dip slightly ahead of extended period of 100+ degree temps

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off Tuesday morning all eyes are on the heat in our interior valleys and what we can expect. The good news is we have a little break in place today a the high pressure that has brought us this system moves slightly east.

That shift helps to bring in some more westerly winds to us, cooling temps slightly.

Interior temperatures will drop generally into the 90s over the next couple of days but still be above average. Another heat event with daytime highs 100 to 106 begins on Thursday for the interior of San Luis Obispo County.

This next heat event looks to last into late next week if not longer.

The good news is coastal areas and beaches will continue to see marine influence holding temperatures in the 70s and 80s with 60s and 70s at beaches.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook also reinforces the message that interior heat will be a factor moving forward.

Have a great day Central Coast and be sure to stay weather aware.