Temps ease off into the weekend

Thus far this week the interior areas have been warmer than average. This is due to a large ridge of high pressure over The West. The ridge is about to give way. A trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is pushing an area of low pressure and a cold front into The West. The front itself washes out but cooler temps will still develop with the onshore flow, a deeper marine layer, and less high pressure.

Wednesday was still on the warmer side for the interior and some coastal valleys. The trough that will fuel the cooler conditions isn't quite here yet. Thursday will be a little cooler, but inland temps still likely get to 90 with some coastal valleys in the 80s and beaches in the 60s and 70s.

But Friday thru the weekend will see inland temps eventually fade off into the mid-80s (which is near average) with coastal valleys dropping into the 70s and beaches into the 60s. Not much change over the weekend. Early next week temps will come up a few degrees over the weekend highs but a plateau near average is likely.

KSBY will have extensive overage of Hurricane Ian's landfall and the efforts underway to help people in need in Florida.