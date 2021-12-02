Temps fade a little with return of some marine layer

Beaches, especially the Southcoast, will see some thick marine clouds from time to time with lighter local winds.

A upper-level ridge continues over The West but the surface offshore flow has weakened which has allowed the low clouds to mount a comeback. While some beach locations may struggle to clear, I think coastal and interior valleys will and generally warm conditions away from the beaches look to continue thru next week.

Weather service described the density of the clouds along the Southcoast like this, "visibilities at the beach currently being reported in yards not miles". So the dense fog advisory looks like a good call.

Temperatures will drop about 5 degrees tomorrow as a very weak upper-level low encroaches the area late and pressure gradients turn weakly onshore, but it will remain 10-15 degrees above normal. The northeast winds from today will continue into Thursday but will be 5-10 mph weaker and less expansive as the pressure gradients weaken.

Despite the fog arrival, SLO and Paso Robles set records again Wednesday for high temps:

A couple of weak upper-level lows will pass through the area Friday and Saturday. This should deepen the marine layer a little, which would push low clouds and fog into some valleys, and improve visibilities along most coasts.

Winds will pick up over the weekend for the Central Coast and the western Santa Ynez Range: northwest gusts 15-25 mph .

The models are in better alignment about next week. A low drops into Nevada which means the Central Coast looks to stay dry. There is some potential for strong winds next week which could potentially reach advisory or warning strength. Stay tuned for more on that.

