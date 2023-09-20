Temps falling quickly as a system moves in from the PacNW

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Wednesday conditions are starting to shift in anticipation of a large low pressure system moving across the West Coast. This large scale change will be most felt in the Pac NW where significant rain and winds are expected. For us impact will be limited to additional cloud cover, added waves and a temps falling a bit more.

As far as our clouds go visibility are still good, most communities are not seeing too many concerns but even with the visibility readings shown below I would be shocked if there weren't at least some communities battling it out with dense fog, just be careful as you start your morning.

The last two days have featured some early and late clouds but the Central Coast has also been bathed in some nice mid-day sunshine and temps have been pleasant. This is not quite the case for today though. Last night onshore flow began to pick up and bring much more marine air into the region, dropping temps significantly.

This sets up a cooling trend for both today and Thursday. The high temperatures at most beach communities will return to the lower 60s with a few exceptions. Coastal valleys will cool down from the upper 70s to the lower 70s and the interior will move from the mid-80s back into the mid-70s today and even lower 70s on Thursday.

The reason for the cooldown is a trough of low pressure which is diving into the Pacific Northwest. That trough moves on and temperatures start to warm a little Friday through the weekend. I've changed my extended forecast for that time frame to make that warm-up a little more subtle I think the interior warms into the upper 70s on Friday and low 80s over the weekend with coastal valleys only warming subtly back into the low maybe mid-70s with beaches remaining in the 60s.

Temperatures look generally level to start next week perhaps down just a little bit on Monday and Tuesday across the board.

The deeper extended forecast for the rest of the month shows a series of low-pressure systems tracking into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring rain to the Pacific Northwest and perhaps Northern California.

I don't think we'll see any rain here locally but what this parade of low-pressure systems will do is keep temperatures mild to below average into the end of the month.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!

