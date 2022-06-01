Temps heat up today, just a precursor for potential heat next week

Good Morning Central Coast!

Happy June and first day of Meteorological summer (June, July, and August). To kick off the month we have nearly perfect clear skies for the morning. No areas will experence dense fog that could impede vision to start the day.

The onshore winds will slow today and temps will warm, especially away from the beaches. At the beaches, there will be some thin marine layer keeping things mild to cool at beaches and locations near the beach but the further inland you get the warmer it gets.

This warmth will not last long: a few days. The reason is that the warmth is being driven by a transitional ridge in the upper atmosphere which is replaced by a trough to close the week.

Next week some modeling is suggesting high heat may develop, especially inland where 100+ is looking likely. We will keep a close eye on this chance going forward.

Have a great day Central Coast!