Temps level off at "mild" but a strong breeze remains for some

A broad trough remains over California on Tuesday and winds are up again in the afternoon, but unlike Monday there is no high wind warning (which was in place yesterday for the high country of Santa Barbara County).

Today there is only a wind advisory for the higher elevations, passes, and canyons of Santa Barbara county and no advisory present for the Central Coast. That said, it is still quite breezy to windy for the west-facing Central Coast but just under advisory criteria.

Skies have been clear to partly cloudy thanks to the wind keeping marine low clouds mixed out.

Highs Wednesday will again be as cool as the 50s for some beaches with 60s and 70s away from the beach. Some slight warming takes place before the weekend but a Saturday cold front will push temps back down a few degrees.

Saturday is interesting, there is a cold front that will bring rain to the Bay Area and down the CA coastline but the front looks to lose dynamics on arrival to the Central Coast. It could produce a few sprinkles but is just as likely to be partly cloudy and more of a breeze and wind maker. After that, the next chance of rain in models looks to be about 10 days out. The American GFS model likes something on the 22nd, but 10 days out is just too far to be excited about it. Just something to watch. We need it, let's hope it holds together.

After the Saturday frontal passage temps look to warm Sunday and Monday and some 80s return for highs.