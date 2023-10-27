Temps level out, winds pick up

Today, temps were mostly mild with little fog. However, now winds are picking up and a Wind Advisory has been issued along the southwestern coast of SBA County, the western Santa Ynez Mountains, and the I-5 Corridor tonight at 5 through tomorrow morning at 9. After that, there will be a high wind watch in effect from Saturday morning through Monday afternoon.

However, given the high winds expected in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Saturday, there may be additional advisories issued tomorrow. Definitely something to look out for.

Sunday night should be a chilly one with freezing temps in the interior and Santa Barbara county.

Fortunately, some warmer winds from Southern California will be blowing in which will help to lift temps leading to some warmer temps on Monday, which will be felt mostly along the coastal and lower valley regions.